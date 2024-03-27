Benjamin T. Dake Sells 3,432 Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $96,130.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,160.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Up 11.1 %

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.50. 922,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,377. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 49.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 28.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after acquiring an additional 17,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,795 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Further Reading

