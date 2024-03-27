BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE) Short Interest Up 553.9% in March

BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,700 shares, a growth of 553.9% from the February 29th total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BiomX

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BiomX stock. 8VC GP I LLC bought a new stake in shares of BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,086,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. BiomX comprises about 0.3% of 8VC GP I LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. 8VC GP I LLC owned about 2.36% of BiomX at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BiomX Stock Performance

Shares of PHGE traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 326,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,445. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. BiomX has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of BiomX in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

About BiomX

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

