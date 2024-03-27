Bitcoin (BTC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $40.03 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $68,942.17 on popular exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,355.81 billion and $40.03 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $537.75 or 0.00779999 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00059470 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.76 or 0.00131641 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000381 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,665,937 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.
