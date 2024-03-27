Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Market Cap Reaches $10.47 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $531.85 or 0.00765197 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $10.47 billion and $1.51 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,504.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00062192 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.91 or 0.00127917 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000383 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,681,169 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

