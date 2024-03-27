Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 27th. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $25.69 million and approximately $81,103.10 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.00 or 0.00111956 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00039354 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00018106 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002854 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001424 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.