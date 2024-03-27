BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.56

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.56 and last traded at $50.56, with a volume of 1312228 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.53.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,169 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,606,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 193,366.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,787,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782,994 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

