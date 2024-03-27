Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.00

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.25.

Bouygues Stock Up 7.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.67. The company has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $16.29 billion for the quarter.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

