BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 154 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 154 ($1.95). Approximately 3,645 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 4,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150.50 ($1.90).

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £30.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 151.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 144.50.

About BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

