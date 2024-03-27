Brave Bison Group (LON:BBSN) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Brave Bison Group plc (LON:BBSN – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.28 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.28 ($0.03). 1,269,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 2,647,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.30 ($0.03).

Brave Bison Group Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of £29.35 million, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.02.

About Brave Bison Group

(Get Free Report)

Brave Bison Group plc operates as a digital advertising agency in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company provides digital advertising and technology services, include social media advertising, influencer marketing, paid media, search engine optimization, e-commerce software integration, system design, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brave Bison Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brave Bison Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.