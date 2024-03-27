Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.120–0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $570.0 million-$575.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $572.2 million. Braze also updated its FY25 guidance to $(0.12)-$(0.08) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Braze from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Braze from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Braze presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.76.

BRZE stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,549,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,473. Braze has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.02 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $746,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,547,674.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $746,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,547,674.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $53,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,853 shares in the company, valued at $4,183,041.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,471 shares of company stock worth $5,013,803. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 377.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Braze by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Braze by 70.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

