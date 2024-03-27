Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.11)-$(0.10) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $131-132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.74 million. Braze also updated its FY25 guidance to $(0.12)-$(0.08) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Braze from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Braze from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Braze from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.76.

Braze Trading Up 2.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.58. 1,509,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,589. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.02 and a beta of 1.21. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.25.

In other Braze news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $76,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at $567,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Braze news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $76,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at $567,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,183,041.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,471 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,803 in the last 90 days. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Braze by 296.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Braze by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,200,000 after purchasing an additional 880,451 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Braze by 12,400.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,454,000 after purchasing an additional 845,194 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Braze by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,090,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,047,000 after purchasing an additional 805,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Braze by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,219,000 after purchasing an additional 662,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Further Reading

