Bridge Advisory LLC Sells 3,779 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bridge Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $521.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,931,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,871,897. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $395.40 and a 1 year high of $526.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $503.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $468.96. The company has a market capitalization of $403.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.