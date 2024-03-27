BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) CEO Jeffrey Gould Purchases 991 Shares

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Gould purchased 991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $16,103.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,528,927 shares in the company, valued at $57,345,063.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey Gould also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Jeffrey Gould purchased 4,275 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.48 per share, for a total transaction of $70,452.00.

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

Shares of BRT stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.42. 34,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,301. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.99 million, a PE ratio of 88.12 and a beta of 1.14. BRT Apartments Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.35.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is presently 555.59%.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their target price on BRT Apartments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of BRT Apartments

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 986,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,540,000 after acquiring an additional 52,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 606,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,328 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of September 30, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

See Also

