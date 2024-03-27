Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC Buys 8,929 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 262.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 108.4% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVOO traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.66. 96,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,200. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.12. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $78.54 and a twelve month high of $102.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

