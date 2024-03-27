Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Digimarc makes up 1.6% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of Digimarc worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 2.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,622,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Milena Alberti-Perez sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $151,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,779.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DMRC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.02. 118,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,834. Digimarc Co. has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $43.43. The company has a market cap of $552.29 million, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.34.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 131.87% and a negative return on equity of 50.45%.

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

