Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 0.9% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.83% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDMO. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $4,679,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,636,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,715,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

FDMO stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.10. 9,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,233. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $43.28 and a one year high of $60.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.31 million, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.16.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected for positive momentum signals. FDMO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.