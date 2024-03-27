Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC Sells 387 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 0.5% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,443,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,358. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.16. The firm has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $60.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

