Buckley Wealth Management LLC Acquires 30,530 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 70.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,530 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the second quarter worth $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 635.0% in the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Loop Capital lowered Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.05.

Paramount Global Price Performance

PARA stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 17,739,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,252,352. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.61%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

