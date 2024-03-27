Buckley Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,559 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,514,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,064,000 after purchasing an additional 122,156 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in McKesson by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,399,000 after acquiring an additional 187,371 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in McKesson by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,953,000 after acquiring an additional 708,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in McKesson by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,937,000 after acquiring an additional 294,832 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $633,960,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.21.

McKesson Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $3.42 on Wednesday, hitting $539.51. 426,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,767. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $349.66 and a 1-year high of $539.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $511.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,685 shares of company stock worth $8,646,498 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

