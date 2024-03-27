Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,234,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,483. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $71.29 and a one year high of $116.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.78. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

