Buckley Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.83. The stock had a trading volume of 36,334,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,116,594. The firm has a market cap of $298.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.26.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

