Buckley Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 77,518 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $6,442,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 496,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,886,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $6,442,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,886,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,736,377 shares of company stock worth $933,729,146. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS stock traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $162.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,827,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,684,870. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.69. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $168.64. The stock has a market cap of $192.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.93.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

