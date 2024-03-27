Buckley Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Boeing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 2.4 %

BA stock traded up $4.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,362,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,518,623. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.96. The stock has a market cap of $117.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.89, a PEG ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. William Blair initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Boeing

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.