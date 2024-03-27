Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 783 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Planning Corporation lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 33,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 66,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 69,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on O. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,109,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,938. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.32. The stock has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 244.45%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.