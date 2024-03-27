Buckley Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,628 shares of company stock worth $23,309,067. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $477.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,309,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,885. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $352.80 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The stock has a market cap of $445.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $479.62.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

