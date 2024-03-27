Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Trading 4.8% Higher

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) traded up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$16.19 and last traded at C$15.84. 505,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 408,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$727.53 million, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$17.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.83, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

