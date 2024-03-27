Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.41. Approximately 147,797 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 341,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

Canada Nickel Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The firm has a market cap of C$254.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 2.48.

Canada Nickel Company Profile

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It also develops zero-carbon production of nickel, cobalt, and iron. Its flagship project is the Crawford Nickel project located in northern Ontario, Canada. It serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless steel markets.

