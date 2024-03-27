Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Short Interest Up 287.5% in March

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 287.5% from the February 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:ENDTF traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.02. The company had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.53. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$8.76 and a 12-month high of C$10.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.0737 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 8.8%. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.05%.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

