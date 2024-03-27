Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.10

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 224836 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Chakana Copper Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 7.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.32.

Chakana Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chakana Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chakana Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.