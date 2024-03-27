CIIG Capital Partners II (OTCMKTS:CIIG) Stock Price Up 3.3%

CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.47 and last traded at $8.75. Approximately 2,530,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 630% from the average daily volume of 346,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

CIIG Capital Partners II Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.75.

Institutional Trading of CIIG Capital Partners II

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CIIG Capital Partners II by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in CIIG Capital Partners II by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CIIG Capital Partners II by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,055 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in CIIG Capital Partners II by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 476,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 18,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in CIIG Capital Partners II by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 19,497 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CIIG Capital Partners II

CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, and telecommunications industries, as well as companies with business models that are enabled by technology.

