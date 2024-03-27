Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) vs. Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) Financial Survey

Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF – Get Free Report) and Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Agilyx ASA and Clean Harbors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilyx ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A Clean Harbors 0 1 7 1 3.00

Clean Harbors has a consensus price target of $193.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.52%. Given Clean Harbors’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clean Harbors is more favorable than Agilyx ASA.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilyx ASA N/A N/A N/A Clean Harbors 6.99% 17.83% 6.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.0% of Agilyx ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Clean Harbors shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Clean Harbors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilyx ASA N/A N/A N/A $1.27 2.10 Clean Harbors $5.41 billion 2.00 $377.86 million $6.95 28.86

Clean Harbors has higher revenue and earnings than Agilyx ASA. Agilyx ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clean Harbors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Clean Harbors beats Agilyx ASA on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agilyx ASA

Agilyx ASA, a technology company, engages in the chemically recycling of difficult-to-recycle post-use plastic streams. Its conversion technology utilizes pyrolysis without a catalyst and converts mixed waste plastic to naphtha and fuels, as well as depolymerizes plastics, which include polystyrene and PMMA back into virgin-quality products. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc. provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste. This segment also provides industrial maintenance and specialty industrial services; and utilizes specialty equipment and resources that performs field services. The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segment provides pickup and transportation services for hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste for recycling or disposal; machine cleaning and maintenance, and disposal and replenishment of clean solvent or aqueous fluids; and vacuum services to remove solids, residual oily water, and sludge and other fluids from customers' oil/water separators, sumps, and collection tanks, as well as removes and collects waste fluids found at large and small industrial locations, including metal fabricators, auto maintenance providers, and general manufacturers. This segment also manufactures, formulates, packages, distributes, and markets lubricants and other automotive products. Clean Harbors, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwell, Massachusetts.

