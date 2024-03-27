CMC Financial Group Invests $8.86 Million in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

CMC Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 91,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 12.0% of CMC Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,500,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505,853 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,120,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,429,728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270,435 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,620,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,414,000 after buying an additional 2,352,314 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,436,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,477,000 after buying an additional 1,628,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,157,000 after buying an additional 551,952 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.77. The company had a trading volume of 34,414,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,670,484. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.42. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $108.87.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2952 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

