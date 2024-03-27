Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Trading Up 10.4%

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.45. Approximately 771,798 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,232,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COGT. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $677.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COGT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,534,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,664,000 after buying an additional 161,344 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 33,222 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $749,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 446,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 46,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $331,000.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

