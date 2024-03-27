Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Boosts Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,742 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,511,732 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,215,410,000 after acquiring an additional 304,272 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $751,276,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,430,299 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $804,199,000 after purchasing an additional 86,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,601 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $673,731,000 after buying an additional 92,760 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,662,820 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $389,832,000 after buying an additional 36,859 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the transaction, the president now owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,153 shares of company stock valued at $44,107,332. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Capital One Financial cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.69. 2,933,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,112,286. The stock has a market cap of $92.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.83. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.30 and a 1 year high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

