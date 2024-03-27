Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Grows Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Prologis were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after buying an additional 42,073 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 252,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,611,000 after buying an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.47.

Prologis Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.14. 3,562,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125,783. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.72%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

