Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Has $806,000 Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 reduced its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,218 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Badger Meter by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Badger Meter by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Badger Meter by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Badger Meter by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $30,952.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $30,952.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $195,992.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,328.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,813 shares of company stock valued at $448,167. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of Badger Meter stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.50. 114,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,059. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.07 and a 12 month high of $170.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.39%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

