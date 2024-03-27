Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Increases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.5 %

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $5.92 on Tuesday, hitting $397.63. 1,542,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,377. The firm has a market cap of $140.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.65. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.63 and a 1 year high of $403.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.