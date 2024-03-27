Contrasting Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) & Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC)

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) and Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Truxton and Pathfinder Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truxton 26.05% N/A N/A Pathfinder Bancorp 12.76% 8.05% 0.66%

Dividends

Truxton pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Pathfinder Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Truxton pays out 28.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pathfinder Bancorp pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pathfinder Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truxton 0 0 0 0 N/A Pathfinder Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Truxton and Pathfinder Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Truxton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Truxton and Pathfinder Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truxton $67.30 million 2.82 $17.54 million $6.03 10.78 Pathfinder Bancorp $72.85 million 0.84 $9.29 million $1.51 8.61

Truxton has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pathfinder Bancorp. Pathfinder Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Truxton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Truxton has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pathfinder Bancorp has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pathfinder Bancorp beats Truxton on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Truxton

Truxton Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include demand, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans. It also provides private banking, wealth management, trust, and estate services; and business banking, commercial lending, capital markets advisory, and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers insurance products. The company was formerly known as NBT Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Truxton Corporation in May 2013. Truxton Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; residential real estate and construction loans; tax-exempt loans; home equity loans and junior liens; municipal loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts. The company is also involved in the property, casualty, and life insurance brokerage business. It primarily serves individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Oswego, New York.

