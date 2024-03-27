Critical Analysis: U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for U.S. Bancorp and JPMorgan Chase & Co., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Bancorp 0 12 9 0 2.43 JPMorgan Chase & Co. 0 7 12 0 2.63

U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $45.23, indicating a potential upside of 2.81%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus target price of $181.63, indicating a potential downside of 8.97%. Given U.S. Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe U.S. Bancorp is more favorable than JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Dividends

Profitability

U.S. Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. U.S. Bancorp pays out 59.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. U.S. Bancorp has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years and JPMorgan Chase & Co. has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. U.S. Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares U.S. Bancorp and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Bancorp 13.36% 14.89% 1.04% JPMorgan Chase & Co. 20.70% 17.80% 1.33%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares U.S. Bancorp and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Bancorp $40.62 billion 1.69 $5.43 billion $3.28 13.41 JPMorgan Chase & Co. $239.43 billion 2.40 $49.55 billion $16.22 12.30

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Bancorp. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.6% of U.S. Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of U.S. Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

U.S. Bancorp has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats U.S. Bancorp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; and lending services, such as traditional credit products and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products. It also provides ancillary services comprising capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate and governmental entity customers. In addition, the company offers asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business corporations, and charitable organizations. Further, it provides investment and insurance products to its customers principally within its domestic markets, as well as fund administration services to mutual and other funds. Additionally, the company provides corporate and purchasing card, and corporate trust services. Furthermore, it offers trust and investment management, merchant and ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, and brokerage and leasing services. U.S. Bancorp was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking. The CIB segment provides investment banking products and services, including corporate strategy and structure advisory, and equity and debt market capital-raising services, as well as loan origination and syndication; payments; and cash and derivative instruments, risk management solutions, prime brokerage, and research. This segment also offers securities services, including custody, fund accounting and administration, and securities lending products for asset managers, insurance companies, and public and private investment funds. The CB segment provides financial solutions, including lending, payments, investment banking, and asset management to small and midsized companies, local governments, nonprofit clients, and large corporations, as well as investors, developers, and owners of multifamily, office, retail, industrial, and affordable housing properties. The AWM segment offers multi-asset investment management solutions in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market funds to institutional clients and retail investors; and retirement products and services, brokerage, custody, estate planning, lending, deposits, and investment management products to high net worth clients. JPMorgan Chase & Co. was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.