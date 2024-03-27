Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the February 29th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Curative Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of CUBT stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. 56,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,310. Curative Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Curative Biotechnology

Curative Biotechnology, Inc, a development-stage biomedical company, focuses on novel treatments for rare diseases. The company focuses on therapies with potentially accelerated development paths as a result of the disease, the nature of the therapeutic itself, or the stage of clinical development. Its pipeline candidates include CURB906, an antibody-drug conjugate for targeting CD56 positive brain tumors; and IMT504, a novel immune therapy to treat rabies.

