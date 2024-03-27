CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Boosts Stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings in Valaris were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Valaris by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 255,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,141,000 after buying an additional 29,336 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 567.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 78,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,704,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,792,000 after purchasing an additional 172,780 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Valaris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 513,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,530,000 after purchasing an additional 212,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VAL traded up $1.79 on Wednesday, hitting $73.77. 606,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,994. Valaris Limited has a 1-year low of $54.13 and a 1-year high of $78.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.32. Valaris had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $483.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Valaris Limited will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VAL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Valaris from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Valaris from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valaris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

