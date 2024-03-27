CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Decreases Holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT trimmed its position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,327 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

NFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NFE remained flat at $29.60 during trading on Wednesday. 1,918,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,034. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $40.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average of $33.57. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The business had revenue of $758.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

