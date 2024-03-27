CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Has $37.62 Million Stock Holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,093,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,450 shares during the period. EnLink Midstream makes up approximately 3.4% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned 0.68% of EnLink Midstream worth $37,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,389,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $518,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,733 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,018,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,358 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,458,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $152,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,252 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,324,000 after acquiring an additional 746,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,731,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

Shares of ENLC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,373,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 2.39. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.1325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 120.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ENLC shares. StockNews.com raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EnLink Midstream news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $616,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $616,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $3,026,668.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

