CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Has $94.69 Million Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,090,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,940 shares during the period. Targa Resources accounts for 8.7% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $94,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 30,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 18,601 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Targa Resources by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,436,000 after acquiring an additional 14,984 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRGP traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,332,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,751. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.99.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 5.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.50%.

In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,141,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,769.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,141,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,966 shares of company stock worth $7,987,215 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

