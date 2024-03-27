CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Increases Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 231,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy accounts for 0.4% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Bornite Capital Management LP grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,040,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 48.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 42,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 25.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 11.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CVE traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $19.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,941,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,897,594. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $21.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1033 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 25.95%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

