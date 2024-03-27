CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Increases Holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,328,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,090 shares during the quarter. Hess Midstream accounts for approximately 3.9% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned about 0.58% of Hess Midstream worth $42,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HESM. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,910,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 172.4% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 980,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,574,000 after buying an additional 620,779 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 179,205.0% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,151,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 240.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 28,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hess Midstream

In other news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $377,545,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess Midstream presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:HESM traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.83. The company had a trading volume of 861,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,568. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.87. Hess Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $26.86 and a 52 week high of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.86 million. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.6343 dividend. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 121.53%.

About Hess Midstream

(Free Report)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.