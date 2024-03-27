CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Invests $9.72 Million in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought a new position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 130,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,715,000. Sempra makes up about 0.9% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 101.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,117,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,225,884,000 after purchasing an additional 31,334,782 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 101.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,206,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,646,750,000 after purchasing an additional 12,184,568 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,502,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,548,247,000 after purchasing an additional 83,368 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 104.0% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 14,416,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 147.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,360,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546,205 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,983.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,983.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,622 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,713. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

Sempra Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE SRE traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.25. 3,535,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,681. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.64. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.77%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Further Reading

