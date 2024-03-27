CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Reduces Stake in TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lowered its holdings in TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,500 shares during the quarter. TXO Partners makes up about 0.5% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned approximately 0.96% of TXO Partners worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TXO Partners by 418.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 42,533 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in TXO Partners by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 18,974 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in TXO Partners by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 13,260 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TXO Partners by 64.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Get TXO Partners alerts:

TXO Partners Price Performance

Shares of TXO Partners stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,044. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.30. TXO Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The company has a market cap of $541.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

TXO Partners ( NYSE:TXO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.72. TXO Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 27.31%. The business had revenue of $91.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.76 million. Analysts expect that TXO Partners, L.P. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.18%. This is a boost from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. TXO Partners’s payout ratio is -69.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TXO shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on TXO Partners from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on TXO Partners from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TXO

TXO Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TXO Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXO Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.