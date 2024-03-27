CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Sells 2,000 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT decreased its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of OVV traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,980,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,298. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average is $45.60. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $52.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OVV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $3,886,413.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $3,886,413.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $303,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,564 shares of company stock worth $4,660,818. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

