CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Sells 410,003 Shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT cut its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) by 84.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410,003 shares during the quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings in ReNew Energy Global were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 2,782.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 129,147 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the first quarter valued at $115,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 665.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,738,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after buying an additional 2,381,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 276.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares during the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ReNew Energy Global from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ReNew Energy Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.55.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ RNW traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.00. 1,752,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,159. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $7.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 58.80 and a beta of 0.93.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). ReNew Energy Global had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.